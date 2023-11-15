Rural Metro Fire contains wildfire in Gibbs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a wildfire in the Gibbs area Wednesday. It marks the latest in a series of fires in East Tennessee as the area sees dry, hazardous conditions.

The fire spread to around two acres, Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said, before crews were able to contain it. Crews were able to keep the fire away from homes, but the Tennessee Division of Forestry had to call in bulldozers to set a perimeter, containing the fire before it could spread too far into a nearby wooded area.

The fire was caused by someone burning in a barrel, Bagwell said. Knox County is currently under a burn ban, meaning no open burning is allowed.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.