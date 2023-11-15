Rural Metro Fire responds to brush fire in Choto Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire near Duck Cover Drive in the Choto Community.

The fire is currently approximately 10 acres and has reportedly been burning since early this afternoon, according to officials. Rural Metro Fire believes the brush fire is being fueled by heavy leaves and underbrush.

Rural Metro Fire officials report that the terrain is very steep and difficult for crews to access to battle the flames effectively. Officials also said that structures were previously in danger, but crews now have effective measures in place to protect them.

Officials said that crews are attempting to gain access through a wooded area with the assistance of a Knox County rescue boat equipped with a fire pump.

Rural Metro Fire crews have been on the scene of a large brush/forest fire on Duck Cove Drive in the Choto Community... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

No evacuations of the area have been ordered.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry is also on the scene with a dozer to dig a fire line around the fire.

More updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

