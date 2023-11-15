Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Seymour men were charged after being stopped in Knoxville with more than 100 pounds of marijuana Monday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

In the report, police said they stopped Dalton Lane and John Snyder on Callahan drive around 1:40 p.m. Once stopped, the officer’s K9 smelled drugs in the car, police said, prompting a search.

In the car, police said they found 100 vacuum-sealed bags with a pound of marijuana in them each. Lane and Snyder were both charged with having between 70 and 300 pounds of marijuana.

