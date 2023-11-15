Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville

Two Seymour men were stopped in Knoxville and found to have more than 100 pounds of marijuana, police say.
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Seymour men were charged after being stopped in Knoxville with more than 100 pounds of marijuana Monday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

In the report, police said they stopped Dalton Lane and John Snyder on Callahan drive around 1:40 p.m. Once stopped, the officer’s K9 smelled drugs in the car, police said, prompting a search.

In the car, police said they found 100 vacuum-sealed bags with a pound of marijuana in them each. Lane and Snyder were both charged with having between 70 and 300 pounds of marijuana.

