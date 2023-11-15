Some festive events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, November 16th:

Are you looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or unique Christmas gifts? Look no more as the Jingle and Mingle event is happening at Provisions Studio this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join local artisans and small businesses for a wide range in products including: bath bombs, candles, homemade sugar scrubs, jewelry, clothing, home goods, holiday décor and more!

Friday, November 17th:

Your Knoxville Ice Bears are hitting the ice this Friday as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts. It’s the perfect chance to honor the men and women who have served our country with Military Appreciation Night. Don’t forget to bring a teddy bear to throw on the ice during the first goal! All teddy bears will be donated just in time for the holiday season, puck drop is 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 18th:

Get in the Christmas spirit this Saturday at the Cherokee Caverns! The movie will be the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Tickets for the movie are $12 with children 3 and under getting in free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Parking is free and, but bring a jacket or coat as the cave remains a cool 58 degrees. Snacks will be provided and you can choose from hot dogs, nachos, pizza, candy and popcorn! The movie begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Do you enjoy staring at the stars and learning about our amazing universe? Grab your blankets, telescopes, and curiosity and head over to the Marble Springs State Historic Site. Astronomers from the University of Tennessee Physics Department will guide you through the night sky, showcasing all of its wonders. There will be s’mores and hot cocoa to help stay warm. You may also get the chance to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. The event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and goes until 11 p.m.

