Warming up tomorrow ahead of Friday’s cold front

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front to end the week and another one before Thanksgiving.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is a warm and sunny day ahead of a cold front arriving Friday. We are tracking another cold front to move in the week of Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is partly cloudy with a low of around 43 degrees.

Thursday is sunny and warm! Highs are near 73 degrees which is more than 10 degrees above the average high for this time of year, so enjoy! Winds are calm.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Thursday night, and spotty rain arrives Friday morning. As the cold front gets closer, we’ll see a mostly cloudy Friday with a few rain showers possible. The actual front’s rain doesn’t arrive until later in the evening after sunset. That’s when we have a 60% coverage of our area in rain. Spotty showers stick around Saturday morning, but we’ll dry out by the afternoon hours.

Cold air settles in this weekend. Highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and then the lower 60s by Sunday. We’ll go from partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this weekend. Temperatures are frosty Sunday morning as well with lows in the mid-30s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching another cold front to head this way. We need every bit of rain we can get, so this part is good news! As of now, we’re seeing more on-and-off rain Monday night, Tuesday, to early Wednesday. Temperatures are chilly heading into Thanksgiving!

