After decades on the run, Florida man sentenced to 50 years for murder

Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.
By Melissa Ratliff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who spent nearly four decades on the run after a 1984 murder has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

WWSB reports Donald Santini pleaded guilty to the murder of Cynthia Wood.

Santini was the last person seen with Wood, then 33. The single mother’s body was found in a ditch in Riverview and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body. Her cause of death was listed as strangulation.

Santini had been living under the name Wellman Simmonds in Texas and California. Santini was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” several times throughout his decades on the run. He was discovered only after he submitted his fingerprints when he applied for a passport.

Santini was sentenced to 50 years in Florida State Prison followed by 15 years of probation as part of a plea deal with the state attorney’s office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

FILE - Jamal Hinton, center, Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving...
‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ is once again welcoming strangers to her home to celebrate the holiday
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Dollywood reopens entry as crews respond to Pigeon Forge wildfire
Tracking showers and cool down with the next cold front
Tracking showers and cool down with the next cold front
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bans campfires due to high fire danger
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bans campfires due to high fire danger
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials