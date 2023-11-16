Bell Co. High School administrators helping students deal with grief

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County High School student is dead and another is in critical condition following a deadly crash Tuesday night.

School officials said Kaylie Inman, 15, was killed and Allen Buell, another student at the school, is in critical condition.

In response, administrators have set up a memorial honoring Inman. They are also offering grief counselors to students impacted by the tragedy.

Jonathan Martin, who is the Baptist Health Corbin Medical Director for Outpatient Behavioral Health Services, told WYMT communication is key through grief.

“Talking to people. Communicating with others. Getting your feelings out. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to express it and sometimes just being able to let loose with someone else,” said Martin.

Bell County High School administrators also said they are helping Inman’s family with funeral costs.

You can contact the school to find ways to help.

