Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews were on the scene of a brush fire near Sugar Mountain Way.

The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge near Rush Branch Road.

The fire was 100% contained as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three structures were initially threatened but only one had minor damage.

“Crews will continue to monitor the area throughout the night as the fire burns out,” officials said. “Residents and visitors in the area may notice smoke that could linger over the next few days.”

The fire was 3-5 acres in size.

This is a developing story.

