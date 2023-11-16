Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 90% contained

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews were on the scene of a brush fire near Sugar Mountain Way.

The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge near Rush Branch Road.

Officials asked people to avoid the area as crews worked to protect the nearby structures.

The fire was 90% contained as of 10:30 p.m. and three structures were initially threatened.

WVLT has news crews on the way.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.