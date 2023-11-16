Crews working brush fire in Sevier County
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews were on the scene of a brush fire near Sugar Mountain Way.
Officials asked people to avoid the area as crews worked to protect the nearby structures.
WVLT has news crews on the way.
This is a developing story.
