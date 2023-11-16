Crews working brush fire in Sevier County

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews were on the scene of a brush fire near Sugar Mountain Way.

The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.

Officials asked people to avoid the area as crews worked to protect the nearby structures.

WVLT has news crews on the way.

This is a developing story.

