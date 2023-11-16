Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record, National Weather Service says

Dry conditions have heightened fire risk and caused several wildfires to break out across East Tennessee.
Dry conditions have heightened fire risk and caused several wildfires to break out across East Tennessee.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The drought conditions have worsened for all of East Tennessee with the latest update coming from the National Weather Service on Thursday.

The Exceptional Drought category, which is the highest intensity, has expanded into a good portion of East Tennessee. Parts of Knox, Anderson, Roane, Loudon, McMinn and Monroe Counties are now in an Exceptional Drought.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time East Tennessee was in an Exceptional Drought was in late September 2016. The Exceptional Drought started in the Chattanooga area and spread northeast towards Knox County in October and November of that same year. The last time Knox County was in an Exceptional Drought was November 22, 2016, right before the Gatlinburg Wildfires.

East Tennessee has seen plenty of wildfires this year as well, especially during this latest dry spell. Several broke out in Anderson County, the Cherokee National Forest and Cumberland County, with some damaging homes or prompting evacuations.

Previous Coverage: Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County contained, residents allowed to return

Due to the dry conditions, several counties, including Knox, have implemented open burning bans.

Previous Coverage: Open burning banned in Knox County as East Tennessee sees more wildfires

From Sept. 1 of this year through Nov. 15, the Knoxville Airport recorded 1.07 inches of rain. This is the driest fall since 2016 when the rainfall amount was 1.60 inches. The National Weather Service says this is the driest Fall recorded so far for Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County contained, residents allowed to return

Latest News

Dry conditions have heightened fire risk and caused several wildfires to break out across East...
Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record, National Weather Service says
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company
Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Chief Meteorologist Heather has the latest on rain and some storms Friday, and some on and off...
Warm sunshine today ahead of the next cold front