Farragut home damaged after owner burns in barrel during drought conditions

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut home was badly damaged Thursday after a fire escaped a burn barrel, Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell told WVLT News. There is currently a burn ban in effect in Knox County, prohibiting any open burning.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. near Grigsby Chapel Road, Bagwell said.

“When crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire coming from the back of the house, extending to the attic with heavy smoke from the eaves. Crews were able to apply water to the rear of the house while attacking the fire from the inside second floor,” Bagwell said.

While crews were able to keep the flames away from the main part of the home, it still suffered smoke damage.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.