Gatlinburg Fire Department, Sevier County latest to issue burn bans amid drought conditions

Any outdoor burning is prohibited, including campfires, barrel burning and charcoal grills.
Gatlinburg Fire Department latest to issue burn ban amid drought conditions
Gatlinburg Fire Department latest to issue burn ban amid drought conditions
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County have become the latest to issue burn bans as the area is seeing increased drought conditions and several wildfires break out.

Any outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice, including campfires, barrel burning and charcoal grills. Fireworks are also not allowed in the city, however, fire department officials said gas grills and fire pits are still allowed.

“The Gatlinburg Fire Department urges all individuals to heed this burn ban, as the recent dry weather and low humidity have led to a very high fire danger,” Gatlinburg Fire Chief Charlie Cole said. “Even with the forecast of rain on Friday evening and Saturday morning, these small amounts of precipitation will not alleviate the deficit of rainfall and dry conditions that have been experienced this fall. Please continue to be vigilant and aware of the fire risk in the area.”

Sevier County is also under a burn ban.

“With the current dry conditions and low humidity values, the risk of wildfires is very high,” said Sevier County Fire and Rescue Chief David Puckett. “A single spark could ignite a wildfire that could threaten lives and property.”

According to the National Weather Service, this fall marks the driest fall on record in several places in East Tennessee, like Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County contained, residents allowed to return

Latest News

Farragut home damaged after owner burns in barrel during drought conditions
Farragut home damaged after owner burns in barrel during drought conditions
Paige WX
Warm sunshine today ahead of the next cold front
Latest Drought Monitor
Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record, National Weather Service says
Dry conditions have heightened fire risk and caused several wildfires to break out across East...
Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record, National Weather Service says