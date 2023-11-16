Great Smoky Mountains National Park bans campfires due to high fire danger

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Until further notice, no one is allowed to have campfires or use charcoal grills in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Park officials announced the ban Thursday afternoon, saying it applies to both the Tennessee and North Carolina sides of the park.

The restriction comes as several wildfires break out across East Tennessee, including in Pigeon Forge.

Campers, backpackers and visitors can still use gas stoves with an on/off switch, however.

