Great Smoky Mountains National Park bans campfires due to high fire danger

The restriction comes as several wildfires break out across East Tennessee, including in Pigeon Forge.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bans campfires due to high fire danger
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bans campfires due to high fire danger(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Until further notice, no one is allowed to have campfires or use charcoal grills in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Park officials announced the ban Thursday afternoon, saying it applies to both the Tennessee and North Carolina sides of the park.

The restriction comes as several wildfires break out across East Tennessee, including in Pigeon Forge.

Precious Coverage: Dollywood reopens entry as crews respond to Pigeon Forge wildfire

Campers, backpackers and visitors can still use gas stoves with an on/off switch, however.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Dollywood reopens entry as crews respond to Pigeon Forge wildfire
Tracking showers and cool down with the next cold front
Tracking showers and cool down with the next cold front
Sevier County has moved to a 'very high' fire danger.
Sevier County under ‘very high’ fire threat, officials ask people to sign up for alerts
Knoxville Police Department launches ‘Take Me Home’ program for people with cognitive...
Knoxville Police Department launches ‘Take Me Home’ program for people with cognitive disabilities