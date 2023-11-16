KFD and Fulton High School creating next generation of firefighters

The Fire Management Program at Fulton High School gives students hands-on experience.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School students in the Fire Management Program are getting hands-on experience and a true taste of what it’s like to be a firefighter.

“It’s scary at first a little bit, but it’s great,” said Tristan White, a junior at Fulton.

The school is teaming up with the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD has donated full gear from helmets to boots and a series of emergency equipment. On Wednesday, the department gave a working firetruck. This is a gift that Operations Deputy Chief Gary Compton said he considers an investment in the future.

“We realized we have to get the attention and do our work to attract local kids,” Compton said.

Compton said KFD’s firefighter application numbers are historically low. He said he hopes the partnership will grab students’ attention and make them think about firefighting as a career path, like junior Abby Swaggerty who said becoming a firefighter is now her top choice.

“It never really crossed my mind until I started the class,” Swaggerty said.

These students are learning under retired KFD firefighter Darrell Whitaker. He uses his more than 30 years of experience to simulate emergency situations for the students.

“Right now, I’ve seen these kids grow emotionally and in their self-confidence. What a wonderful thing to see these kids blossom,” Whitaker said.

The students are not responding to emergency calls or real fires, but Whitaker said the simulations help them learn fundamental skills in a safe environment.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Rural Metro officials remind people to be careful with heating sources.
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to house fire in Corryton
Two teens in custody after shots fired at Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy, sheriff says
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Georgia vs. Tennessee game
Crews work to contain fire in Choto Community
Choto fire contained but could burn for days

Latest News

The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County contained, residents allowed to return
How to keep you home safer from wildfires
How to make your home “Firewise” this dry season
Christopher Savannah is charged in the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris...
Man charged in Loudon County sergeant’s death sentenced to 10 years in prison
Heidi Parton talks about the shows you'll find at Dollywood during Smoky Mountain Christmas
Dollywood Live Interview with Heidi Parton