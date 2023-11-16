Knoxville crews respond to Regency Inn fire

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue.
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Regency Inn on Magnolia...
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue.(KFD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night, according to KFD officials.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the structure and flames coming from one of the rooms.

“Knoxville Fire Department was able to knock the fire down and make entry to fully extinguish the fire,” officials said. “The fire was contained to one hotel room, however the heavy smoke made several other rooms uninhabitable.”

The Red Cross was helping the 15-17 people who were displaced.

No firefighters were injured but one person did get injured when they fell on the sidewalk while exiting the building.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Rural Metro officials remind people to be careful with heating sources.
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to house fire in Corryton
Two teens in custody after shots fired at Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy, sheriff says
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Georgia vs. Tennessee game
Crews work to contain fire in Choto Community
Choto fire contained but could burn for days

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
Teen dies after tractor-trailer crash in Kentucky
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County contained, residents allowed to return
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal to avoid a partial government shutdown on...
Rep. Burchett reacts to Washington drama