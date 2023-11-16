Knoxville crews respond to Regency Inn fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night, according to KFD officials.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the structure and flames coming from one of the rooms.

“Knoxville Fire Department was able to knock the fire down and make entry to fully extinguish the fire,” officials said. “The fire was contained to one hotel room, however the heavy smoke made several other rooms uninhabitable.”

The Red Cross was helping the 15-17 people who were displaced.

No firefighters were injured but one person did get injured when they fell on the sidewalk while exiting the building.

