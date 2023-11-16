Knoxville Police Department launches ‘Take Me Home’ program for people with cognitive disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department launched its “Take Me Home” program Thursday, aimed at improving safety for people with developmental or cognitive disabilities.

Take Me Home is a free registry allowing parents or guardians to record information about their loved ones for easy reference by law enforcement. KPD officials said the information in Take Me Home is confidential, only accessible by first responders and public safety personnel.

“Police officers routinely respond to situations when individuals with autism or dementia go missing. In those cases, time is of the absolute essence,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “The Take Me Home registry will save valuable time and allow pertinent information to be shared with officers in the field and the public much more quickly.”

Anyone who lives in Knoxville can use the registry by submitting things like contact information, a description and a picture to be reviewed for approval by KPD.

“This program offers peace of mind and a safety net for the worst case scenario,” Noel said. “When an at-risk person goes missing or is found alone, our goal is to resolve that situation quickly and safely. The Take Me Home registry will give our officers an added resource to make that possible.”

Those interested in the program can learn more here or by contacting takemehome@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-6819.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.