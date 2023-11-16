One building destroyed in Union County wildfire, dispatch says

The fire started near Satterfield Road, destroying an outbuilding, dispatch said.
Dry conditions have heightened fire risk and caused several wildfires to break out across East Tennessee.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Union County near the Knox County line destroyed one building, officials with Union County Dispatch told WVLT News.

The fire started near Satterfield Road, destroying an outbuilding, dispatch said. As of 5 p.m., the fire was 85 acres in size and 85% contained, but still burning.

Several crews responded to the area, and no injuries were reported.

