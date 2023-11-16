One building destroyed in Union County wildfire, dispatch says

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Union County near the Knox County line destroyed one building, officials with Union County Dispatch told WVLT News.

The fire started near Satterfield Road, destroying an outbuilding, dispatch said. As of 5 p.m., the fire was 85 acres in size and 85% contained, but still burning.

Several crews responded to the area, and no injuries were reported.

