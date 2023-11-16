Orange and Blue Blood Drive Underway

Tennessee and Kentucky compete in blood donations
Medic hosts blood drive competition between Tennessee and Kentucky
Medic hosts blood drive competition between Tennessee and Kentucky(Medic Regional Blood Center)
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another competition is happening between Tennessee and Kentucky. This time, it’s about who can get the most blood bank donations.

Right now, Medic and UT are facing off with UK and the Kentucky Blood Center to see who can donate the most blood in a week. It’s the 38th year they have held this competition. The drive will be running until Friday, November 17.

Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, $10 e-gift card, ticket for the ETCH Fantasy of Trees, and coupons to Smoothie King, Dunkin, Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Petro’s, and Papa John’s.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 26 hospitals in 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA
Crews work to contain fire in Choto Community
Choto fire contained but could burn for days

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather has the latest on rain and some storms Friday, and some on and off...
Warm sunshine today ahead of the next cold front
Ben tracks some needed rain
Warming up tomorrow ahead of Friday’s cold front
Kentucky State Police
Teen dies after tractor-trailer crash in Kentucky
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County contained, residents allowed to return