Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and the Tennessee Department of Forestry have responded to a wildfire East of Sevierville and Pigeon Forge, according to officials with the Department of Forestry.

The fire is near E. Ridge Road and Veterans Boulevard, officials said. WVLT News’ First Alert Weather Cameras have captured footage of heavy smoke in the area.

Officials added that structures are threatened by the fire at this time and bulldozers are responding to the scene to set up a fire perimeter as of 3 p.m.

Wes Ramey with Dollywood told WVLT News that they are monitoring the situation, but there has been no change so far to park operations. The park is about a 10-minute drive from the site of the fire.

There is currently a burn ban in Sevier County. People in Sevier County can sign up for emergency fire alerts straight to their phones here.

This is a developing story.

