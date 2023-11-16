Pilot’s emotional speech on retirement flight leaves passengers in tears

American Airlines Captain Jeff Fell is seen tearing up as he addresses the cabin for his final flight. (Source: @realjharrison/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A pilot’s emotional speech before taking off on his retirement flight is going viral.

In a video posted to TikTok, American Airlines Captain Jeff Fell is seen tearing up as he addresses the cabin for his final flight.

Justin Harrison, the lead flight attendant on the plane, posted the video. He said it was taken back in February of 2022, but just recently posted to social media, where it blew up.

“I rewatched the video and it gave me chills to see his vulnerability and his sense of purpose. I was so moved by his message that I decided to share it on TikTok,” Harrison said.

About 15 of Fell’s family members were on the flight from Fort Meyers, Florida, to Chicago to help him celebrate.

In the video, Fell speaks to the passengers and tells them this is his retirement flight.

“If I get a little emotional, please forgive me for that,” he tells the passengers through voice cracks.

Fell thanked his family, and particularly his wife, for supporting him throughout his 32-year career with American Airlines.

“She has been the rock, the solid rock in our foundation in our lives and our marriage,” he said of his wife, Julie.

Tearing up, he finished the speech, saying, “I love you and look forward to the next chapter in our lives. And welcome aboard, everybody.”

The video has received more than 3 million views on TikTok.

“In a time where pilots are under increased scrutiny, I think it’s important to remember how many captains dedicate their lives to getting people where they need to go, because of their love of flying,” Harrison said. “Captain Fell demonstrated that ultimately preserving our relationships are the most important thing in life.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas man faces execution for 2001 strangulation of girl, 5, who was abducted from a store
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
FILE - Jamal Hinton, center, Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving...
‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ is once again welcoming strangers to her home to celebrate the holiday
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Dollywood reopens entry as crews respond to Pigeon Forge wildfire
Tracking showers and cool down with the next cold front
Tracking showers and cool down with the next cold front