Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County contained, residents allowed to return

People in the Renegade Mountain area of Cumberland County are being asked to evacuate because of a wildfire.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPDATE: 9:18 p.m.: The Renegade Mountain fire was 100% contained and residents were allowed to return to their homes, according to officials with the Crossville and Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency

The EMA director told WVLT’s Sam Luther that the fire grew to 250-300 acres as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials have set up a temporary shelter for people at Crab Orchard Christian Church at 217 Wheeler Lane. Officials are also asking people to avoid the area. Emergency officials told WVLT News that two duplexes have been destroyed in the fire, with more structures at risk of burning. They added that the western side of the fire is difficult to contain due to rough terrain.

The below picture is from early Wednesday afternoon.

Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation
Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation(Charles Baker)

However, emergency officials said they believe the majority of the fire has been contained.

Officials said there was no threat to additional homes besides the ones that were already impacted by the flames.

The Red Cross said they’re prepared for people to stay at the evacuation shelter overnight and possibly for the next two to three days.

***8:00 p.m. update*** 11/15/2023 Fire crews from Cumberland County Fire Department, Crossville Fire Department, and...

Posted by Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

