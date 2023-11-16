Williamson County jail inmates, staffers exposed to fentanyl

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said the investigation remains active but is thankful everyone is OK.
The unknown substance was field tested and it came back positive for fentanyl.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance on Wednesday at the Williamson County Detention Center were now officially exposed to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 2:30 p.m. deputies reported an incident where inmates, staffers and first responders were hospitalized after being exposed to the unknown substance.

“Our initial investigation revealed a powdery substance that field-tested positive as Fentanyl. The substance has been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for confirmation,” WCSO said.

