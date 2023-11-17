CDC and WHO warn of global measles threat with millions of children unvaccinated

Millions of children unvaccinated against measles
By Amanda Rose
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of children missed vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The result, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization report, is a “staggering” increase of measles outbreaks and deaths.

While there was an increase in vaccination coverage globally in 2022 from 2021, the report shows $33 million children missed a measles vaccine dose.

“Measles is a terrible disease. A lot of people think oh my grandma got measles and she was fine. So, at best, measles can just be a mild illness. But, at worst, it can cause disability and death,” said Dr. Keyana Washington, a pediatrician with Gwinnett Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine.

Dr. Washington says complications in measles can be deadly in children. The airborne illness, which she says is highly contagious, is preventable with two doses of a vaccine.

However, vaccine hesitancy is a worrying trend Dr. Washington says she noticed during the pandemic.

“People are at home. They’re exposed to social media. They’re exposed to some information that may not be true or accurate that raises a lot of questions. Which is why, again, it’s important for them to come in so we can talk through that,” she said.

Steven Damon and his team over at Atlanta-based company, Micron Biomedical, have developed a needle-less vaccine that he hopes instills another layer of confidence in getting vaccinated.

“For me, personally, when I know I’m self-administering my vaccination I feel better about that,” said Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical.

Right now, the company is developing measles and rubella vaccines to distribute to low-income countries.

Damon hopes the button can save lives.

“They don’t have the skilled caregivers, the physicians to inject them. They don’t have the refrigeration to get the vaccines to the patients. So, something as simple as this where the mother can actually administer it to the child makes a big difference,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Damon True facing charges for burning personal property
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Pigeon Forge East Ridge Road wildfire contained
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Temperatures warm back above average Sunday afternoon
More sunshine Sunday, ahead of better rain chances Tuesday
Damon True facing charges for burning personal property
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Security guard rammed by stolen car shoots burglary suspect, police say
Drone shows continue to hit the nighttime sky across East Tennessee. UT Athletics recently...
Drone Shows becoming more popular
You can now take a tour of Neyland Stadium.
Tours at Neyland Stadium