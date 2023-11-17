Cloudy and warm ahead of a cold front later today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Exceptional Drought has expanded in our area, so to say we need rain is understatement! We are tracking a weak cold front today and another cold front to move in early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly cloudy this morning, with a stray shower possible. We’re warm with a low of 50 degrees Friday morning.

A stray shower can develop today, with more clouds and increasing humidity ahead of the front. This leaves us warm at 73 degrees in Knoxville, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph. Isolated rain and storms are possible on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

The front’s scattered rain and storms move onto the Plateau late afternoon and is still on track to move across our area after sunset. That’s when we’ll have a 60% coverage of our area in rain and spotty thunderstorms. Overall, we could see about 0.10″ to about 0.25″ of rain by Saturday morning, but you can get a close look in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain winding down, and a low of 52 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cooler air settles in this weekend, so as the sky clears we’re limited on our warming to around 60 degrees Saturday. Winds are out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, especially through midday then backing off in the afternoon to evening. In your I’m All Vol Forecast, the clear sky lets us drop quickly as the sun sets after that 3:30 p.m. kickoff on WVLT.

Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

Sunday starts out with patchy frost and a low of 34 degrees, then a mostly sunny day helps us climb to 62 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching another cold front to head this way. As of now, we’re seeing spotty showers Monday and a warm-up to 66 degrees, then scattered rain Monday evening spreading out more and on and off at times Tuesday and gradually tapering off by Wednesday morning. Winds are looking gusty at times with some heavier downpours Tuesday. This wraps up with spotty rain to stray mountaintop snow Wednesday morning, and cooler air leading into Thanksgiving!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

