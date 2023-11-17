Cooling off for the weekend, tracking another cold front next week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says some decent rain next week could help with the drought conditions.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A weak cold front continues to push through overnight bringing little rain. Eyes are on another cold front next week bringing us a better chance for some decent rainfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered to spotty showers continue tonight, but most of the rain moves out of here after midnight. Temperatures will only drop to near 52 degrees by Saturday morning with a few spotty showers lingering in the mountains. We’ll pick up about 0.10″ to about 0.25″ by the end of this cold front.

Cooler air moves in Saturday allowing our highs to only get to about 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. Winds are out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, especially through midday then backing off in the afternoon to evening. In your I’m All Vol Forecast, the clear sky lets us drop quickly as the sun sets after that 3:30 p.m. kickoff on WVLT.

Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM
Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts out with patchy frost and a low of 34 degrees. We’ll see more sunshine with highs getting to around 62 degrees.

We are watching another cold front move in early next week bringing us, hopefully, some decent rain. A few spotty showers move in Monday with more scattered showers moving in overnight into Tuesday. Highs will be near 66 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing most of the rain arrive on Tuesday and linger into early Wednesday morning. Spotty mountain snow is possible early Wednesday morning as temperatures drop behind the cold front. We’ll be chilly heading into Thanksgiving!

Friday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Friday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

