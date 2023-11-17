Crews fighting 130 acre Windrock wildfire in Anderson County

The fire broke out near Windrock Road, Bottom Road and Stoney Flat Lane, Anderson County officials said, growing to about 130 acres in size.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINDROCK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews from the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, Oliver Springs Fire Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, Briceville Volunteer Fire Department, the Tennessee Division of Forestry and Anderson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a wildfire in the Windrock area of Anderson County Thursday night.

The fire broke out near Windrock Road, Bottom Road and Stoney Flat Lane, Anderson County officials said, growing to about 130 acres in size.

“Forestry plans to implement some fire lines while still utilizing the natural fire breaks of the trails,” Anderson County EMA Director Brice Kidwell said. “They do plan on back-burning at some point today, if the weather permits, so there could be an uptick in smoke.”

As of Friday afternoon, the fire was 40% contained.

No structures have been in danger and no injuries have been reported.

