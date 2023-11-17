Famed football player Michael Oher files for Tuohy family to stop using his name, court docs show

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York.(AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Famed athlete and the subject of the critically-acclaimed film The Blind Side Michael Oher has officially filed in Shelby County courts for his name to stop being used by the Tuohy family for promotional and commercial purposes.

As previously reported, the relationship between Oher and the Tuohy family has recently been under public scrutiny.

According to documents, if the injunction is granted by the courts—the Tuohy family will not be allowed to use his image, likeness, or name for any commercial uses.

The official court document reads as follows:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Damon True facing charges for burning personal property
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Pigeon Forge East Ridge Road wildfire contained
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Temperatures warm back above average Sunday afternoon
More sunshine Sunday, ahead of better rain chances Tuesday
Damon True facing charges for burning personal property
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Security guard rammed by stolen car shoots burglary suspect, police say
Drone shows continue to hit the nighttime sky across East Tennessee. UT Athletics recently...
Drone Shows becoming more popular
You can now take a tour of Neyland Stadium.
Tours at Neyland Stadium