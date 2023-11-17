Famed football player Michael Oher files for Tuohy family to stop using his name, court docs show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Famed athlete and the subject of the critically-acclaimed film The Blind Side Michael Oher has officially filed in Shelby County courts for his name to stop being used by the Tuohy family for promotional and commercial purposes.

As previously reported, the relationship between Oher and the Tuohy family has recently been under public scrutiny.

According to documents, if the injunction is granted by the courts—the Tuohy family will not be allowed to use his image, likeness, or name for any commercial uses.

The official court document reads as follows:

