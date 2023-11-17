Female escort charged with attempted homicide, police say

Police believe the escort arranged to meet the victim, rob them and shoot them.
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A female escort was arrested after she allegedly shot someone who called to use her services in Nashville, according to an arrest report.

On Sept. 14, in the 600 block of Brentwood Oak Drive officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was robbed and shot after a female escort agreed to meet at his home, according to the report.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the victim’s phone and found messages from a phone number that matched an online ad for escort services.

Police identified the woman in the ad as 31-year-old Olivia Barba from the escort website, according to the report. They also found her number next to a previous police report. The number matched the one on the escort service site. She was later found after she responded to one of the escort ads during a planned operation, the report said.

Police said they believe Barba was the one who arranged to meet the victim, rob them and subsequently shoot them.

Barba was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Pigeon Forge East Ridge Road wildfire contained
Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Latest Drought Monitor
Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record so far, National Weather Service says

Latest News

Cooling off for the weekend, tracking another cold front next week
Cooling off for the weekend, tracking another cold front next week
Sean Williams, 52
Escaped child sex crimes suspect believed to be in North Carolina, TBI says
Structure threatened as Knoxville Fire Department responds to wildfire in Fountain City
Structure threatened as Knoxville Fire Department responds to wildfire in Fountain City
Murfreesboro City Council
Murfreesboro removes term ‘homosexuality’ from ordinance defining sexual conduct