Fountain City wildfire now 100% contained, Knoxville fire says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a two-acre wildfire in Fountain City Friday afternoon, Public Information Officer Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

The fire is located on the ridge behind Lynnhurst Cemetery, KFD said.

Wilbanks said one structure was threatened, but is currently not on fire as of 2 p.m, adding that a hand crew was on the scene.

The fire was 100% contained as of 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

“The fire is currently 100 percent contained and the State Forestry crew is cutting a dozer contingency line,” officials said. “We will monitor throughout the night. KFD crews will be coming off the ridge before dark.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.