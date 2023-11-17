LMU Christmas Festival supports scholarships and food pantries

The festival is happening November 30
Proceeds from this event go toward Women of Service student initiatives such as scholarships...
Proceeds from this event go toward Women of Service student initiatives such as scholarships and food pantries at LMU.(LMU)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service is hosting it’s annual Christmas Festival. Inside Tex Turner Arena you’ll find handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing and gifts. Proceeds benefit the Women of Service student initiatives like their scholarships and food pantries at LMU.

It’s happening on Thursday, November 30. Doors open at 10 a.m. at Tex Turner Arena. There will be food available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. A campus Christmas lighting featuring the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start outside the arena at 6 p.m.

The event is free.

Proceeds from this event go toward Women of Service student initiatives such as scholarships...
Proceeds from this event go toward Women of Service student initiatives such as scholarships and food pantries at LMU.(LMU)

For more information about the Christmas Festival contact Regina Burns at Regina.Burns@LMUnet.edu.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Dollywood reopens entry as crews respond to Pigeon Forge wildfire
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA

Latest News

A call for action: State leaders, local authorities mull decision to bring National Guard to...
A call for action: State leaders, local authorities mull decision to bring National Guard to Memphis
Foster kids across Kentucky are sleeping in government offices and state parks due to a...
Kentucky facing Foster Care crisis, children sleeping in government offices
Rain is almost here - as drought strengthens
Tracking showers and cool down with the next cold front
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Sevier County has moved to a 'very high' fire danger.
Sevier County under ‘very high’ fire threat, officials ask people to sign up for alerts