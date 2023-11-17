Murfreesboro removes term ‘homosexuality’ from ordinance defining sexual conduct

The term homosexuality is an anachronism unenforceable under current law,” the city’s manager said.
Murfreesboro City Council
Murfreesboro City Council(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The City of Murfreesboro has amended a city ordinance that once deemed homosexuality as indecent behavior.

During the city’s Oct. 19 council meeting, City Manager Craig Tindall made the recommendation to “clean up” an ordinance drafted more than four decades ago.

The ordinance dealt with defining what was considered inappropriate sexual conduct by law, which included “homosexuality.”

“The term homosexuality is an anachronism unenforceable under current law,” Tindall wrote in his report to the Murfreesboro City Council. “Therefore, it should be excised from the definitions used in these ordinances.”

Council members did not comment on the former ordinance’s language but unanimously voted for it to be removed on its first reading on Oct. 19 and second reading on Nov. 2. The new ordinance language became official on Nov. 17, or 15 days after its passing.

This comes after controversy with the city regarding their stance on Murfreesboro Pride, which led to an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit.

The suit alleges the city sought to restrict protected speech and expression after threatening to not approve the pride festival’s event permit. Tindall had claimed footage of the event showed sexual dancing, which he had deemed inappropriate for the kids there.

However, a federal court agreed to allow the event to resume in 2023, arguing Murfreesboro was unable to enforce its now outdated ordinance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
BoroPride held amid legal fight to exist
BoroPride to resume this year after judge signs court order

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Pigeon Forge East Ridge Road wildfire contained
Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Latest Drought Monitor
Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record so far, National Weather Service says

Latest News

Cooling off for the weekend, tracking another cold front next week
Cooling off for the weekend, tracking another cold front next week
Sean Williams, 52
Escaped child sex crimes suspect believed to be in North Carolina, TBI says
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Female escort charged with attempted homicide, police say
Structure threatened as Knoxville Fire Department responds to wildfire in Fountain City
Structure threatened as Knoxville Fire Department responds to wildfire in Fountain City