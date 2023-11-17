Structure threatened as Knoxville Fire Department responds to wildfire in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a two-acre wildfire in Fountain City Friday afternoon, Public Information Officer Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

The fire is located on the ridge behind Lynnhurst Cemetery, KFD said.

Wilbanks said one structure was threatened, but is currently not on fire as of 2 p.m, adding that a hand crew was on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.