Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team

Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(Kevin Kolczynski | AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ 14-year-old son has accomplished something his dad never did: played on a golf team that won a high school state championship.

Charlie Woods and his team from The Benjamin School edged First Academy by one shot in the two-day Florida High School Athletic Association championship, which concluded Wednesday.

Tiger Woods, right, and his son Charlie Woods, left, prepare to tee off on the 3rd hole during...
Tiger Woods, right, and his son Charlie Woods, left, prepare to tee off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(Kevin Kolczynski | AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

With his father looking on, Charlie Woods shot 78-76 for a 154 total to finish in a tie for 26th. His team’s total was 602, led by Jake Valentine, who finished in a tie for eighth at 148. It was Valentine’s birdie on the 17th hole that put The Benjamin School in front, and he closed with a clinching par.

Alexander Weinberg of Pine Crest won boys’ individual honors with a 143, and Florida Atlantic won the girls’ division by seven shots over First Academy. Mi Li of First Academy won the girls’ individual title with a 136 total.

