Vol Baseball’s Vitello shares excitement in UGA Football matchup

Vols and Bulldogs kick off at 3:30 Saturday on WVLT
Tony Vitello, Tennessee
Tony Vitello, Tennessee
By John Sartori
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s hard to find a Vol fan that isn’t excited for this Saturday’s matchup between Tennessee and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

There aren’t many who are more excited than Tennessee Head Baseball Coach Tony Vitello.

Before talking about the matchup on the field, Vitello made sure to point out what he’s most excited for about Saturday’s festivities.

“I think you start with Dolly Parton. She was on The Howard Stern Show yesterday. I called in to a radio show for the first time in my life to try and let her know how much she does for the state of Tennessee. I got rejected so maybe I’ll get to say hello to her in person,” Vitello said. “The Kansas City Chiefs can have Taylor Swift all they want, we’ll take Dolly Parton.”

As part of the festivities leading up to Saturday’s game, the Vols will welcome back baseball legend Todd Helton as the program dedicates the new Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.

The Vols and Bulldogs kickoff at 3:30 Saturday on WVLT.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Dollywood reopens entry as crews respond to Pigeon Forge wildfire
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
The fire is just outside the city limits of Pigeon Forge.
Crews working brush fire in Sevier County, now 100% contained
Dalton Lane and John Snyder (left to right)
Seymour men charged with having over 100 pounds of marijuana in Knoxville
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA

Latest News

Tennessee guard, Jordan Gainey against Wofford
Tennessee basketball surges past Wofford for the win
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Josh Heupel and Vols look to bounce against Georgia on Rocky Top
Tennessee opens the season against Florida A&M
Lady Vols spoil Memphis’ upset bid with overtime win
Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022
SEC Nation, Marty & McGee coming to Rocky Top for Tennessee vs. Georgia