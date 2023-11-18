Construction underway for Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations

The changes taking place will cost around $95 million and will all be complete before the 2025 season.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a price tag of nearly $100 million, big changes are coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium and the University of Tennessee.

Friday afternoon school leadership along with coach Tony Vitello and a few players helped with a symbolic groundbreaking, as construction had already started in the months prior.

The changes will include added seating, which will bring seating totals from 4,000 to around 7,600.

“It’s just awesome this stadium gets to increase in size, more fans get to come to watch us, and they get to make an even greater impact on the game and the atmosphere here at Tennessee,” said UT baseball player Drew Beam.

Other changes include wider concourses, new concession stands, and more luxury seating at the ballpark.

“It literally would bring me to tears if I got deep into it about how unbelievably welcoming, giving, friendly, and loyal that people are who are tied to this university and even this state,” said Vitello.

Some of the renovations such as additional seating along the right and left field lines will be ready before the upcoming season, while all of the other changes are scheduled to be ready before the 2025 season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Structure threatened as Knoxville Fire Department responds to wildfire in Fountain City
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Pigeon Forge East Ridge Road wildfire contained
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus is the seat of the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville.
East Tenn. priest acquitted on sexual battery charges, federal civil case looms
There's not much time less for KARM to bring in more than 2,500 more coats to help those in need.
KARM needs thousands more coats for annual coat drive
A wildfire on Forge Hideaway Loop on Thursday evening burned 5 acres. Firefighters were able to...
Burning during burn bans could send you to jail
Vols vs. Dawgs Tailgate
Dick’s House of Sport hosts Vols vs. Dawgs Tailgate