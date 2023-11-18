Construction underway for Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a price tag of nearly $100 million, big changes are coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium and the University of Tennessee.

Friday afternoon school leadership along with coach Tony Vitello and a few players helped with a symbolic groundbreaking, as construction had already started in the months prior.

The changes will include added seating, which will bring seating totals from 4,000 to around 7,600.

“It’s just awesome this stadium gets to increase in size, more fans get to come to watch us, and they get to make an even greater impact on the game and the atmosphere here at Tennessee,” said UT baseball player Drew Beam.

Other changes include wider concourses, new concession stands, and more luxury seating at the ballpark.

“It literally would bring me to tears if I got deep into it about how unbelievably welcoming, giving, friendly, and loyal that people are who are tied to this university and even this state,” said Vitello.

Some of the renovations such as additional seating along the right and left field lines will be ready before the upcoming season, while all of the other changes are scheduled to be ready before the 2025 season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.