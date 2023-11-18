Dick’s House of Sport hosts Vols vs. Dawgs Tailgate

Players’ Lounge holds first ever tailgate at Dick’s House of Sport
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first year of the tailgate brought Tennessee and Georgia fans together under one tent to hear stories and meet some VFLs as well as Georgia football lettermen.

“Well it’s always good to be around all the guys that wore the orange. It’s a fraternity, it’s a brotherhood so anytime you can see each other out we all show love for each other. Especially in a Tennessee football event, it just makes it that much more special,” said VFL Jayson Swain. “That’s what makes Tennessee special is the people and the guys you played football with.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More NIL opportunities for UT athletes in the Players’ Lounge

This tailgate offered a chance to relive some great memories of Tennessee vs. Georgia as well as the players to share their thoughts on their respective team’s success.

“Its not easy to win in the SEC, but they’re coming to Neyland Stadium so it’s a special place. It’s a great team though and we’re going to have to bring our A-game in order to win this ballgame,” said VFL Todd Kelly Jr.

The Players’ Lounge wanted this tailgate to be a chance for players to meet with the community and fanbases as well as get excited about a game everybody has had circled on their calendars.

“This is an awesome opportunity to bring former Vols together, former Dawgs in support of the current student athletes and NIL and just connecting with the fanbase. It’s been really good so far,” said Georgia football letterman Keith Marshall.

