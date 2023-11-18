Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says

The fire is located on the ridge behind Lynnhurst Cemetery, KFD said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a two-acre wildfire in Fountain City Friday afternoon, Public Information Officer Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

The fire is located on the ridge behind Lynnhurst Cemetery, KFD said.

An arson arrest was made in connection to the start of the fire, 41-year-old Damon True was arrested after telling witnesses he would start another fire, according to officials.

“The suspect walked into a nearby store and told the employee he had set the fire and was going to set another,” Wilbanks said. “Knoxville Fire Investigators and KPD officers located the suspect near a business on Old Broadway, where he was taken into custody after admitting to setting the fire.”

True faces a felony charge of setting fire to personal property or land.

Wilbanks said one structure was threatened, but was not destroyed.

The fire was 100% contained as of 5:30 p.m., according to officials. The fire grew to five to six acres as of 7 p.m.

“The fire is currently 100 percent contained and the State Forestry crew is cutting a dozer contingency line,” officials said. “We will monitor throughout the night. KFD crews will be coming off the ridge before dark.”

Wilbanks said people should expect to see the fire burning throughout the night.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Pigeon Forge East Ridge Road wildfire contained
Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Latest Drought Monitor
Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record so far, National Weather Service says

Latest News

Cooling off for the weekend, tracking another cold front next week
Cooling off for the weekend, tracking another cold front next week
Sean Williams, 52
Escaped child sex crimes suspect believed to be in North Carolina, TBI says
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Female escort charged with attempted homicide, police say
Murfreesboro City Council
Murfreesboro removes term ‘homosexuality’ from ordinance defining sexual conduct