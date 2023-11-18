Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a two-acre wildfire in Fountain City Friday afternoon, Public Information Officer Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

The fire is located on the ridge behind Lynnhurst Cemetery, KFD said.

An arson arrest was made in connection to the start of the fire, 41-year-old Damon True was arrested after telling witnesses he would start another fire, according to officials.

“The suspect walked into a nearby store and told the employee he had set the fire and was going to set another,” Wilbanks said. “Knoxville Fire Investigators and KPD officers located the suspect near a business on Old Broadway, where he was taken into custody after admitting to setting the fire.”

True faces a felony charge of setting fire to personal property or land.

Wilbanks said one structure was threatened, but was not destroyed.

The fire was 100% contained as of 5:30 p.m., according to officials. The fire grew to five to six acres as of 7 p.m.

“The fire is currently 100 percent contained and the State Forestry crew is cutting a dozer contingency line,” officials said. “We will monitor throughout the night. KFD crews will be coming off the ridge before dark.”

Wilbanks said people should expect to see the fire burning throughout the night.

