KARM needs thousands more coats for annual coat drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Rescue Ministries’ annual coat drive “Coats for the Cold” extended its deadline to Saturday. KARM already distributed thousands of coats to people in need since Monday, but they need more.

KARM’s Director of PR and Communication Karen Bowdle said they hoped to bring in 2,500 to 3,000 more coats in the next day.

“I don’t know if you remember how cold it was last winter, especially December and January,” said Bowdle. “Imagine those kinds of temperatures with no coat to keep you warm. That’s why we don’t want anyone to suffer from those kinds of temperatures. You know cold weather can be dangerous and even deadly. So, we don’t want anyone to be without a coat in East Tennessee.”

Bowdle knows this is a big ask, but believes the people of East Tennessee can meet the challenge.

“Everybody sees the need and like I say we could not do this without the wonderful volunteer spirit here in East Tennessee,” said Bowdle. “They have big hearts and they don’t want anybody to be without a coat and so that’s why it’s lasted this long because of the generosity of the people here in East Tennessee who every year go into those coat closets and give those coats.”

Theresa Markham is a sales associate at the KARM store on Hall of Fame Drive and she’s worried they’ll have to turn people away if they run out of coats. She said all sizes and kinds of coats are welcome even if they are not in perfect condition. The kind of coats they need the most are extra large and bigger and children’s.

You can drop donations at any KARM store location until 9 p.m. Saturday.

