More sunshine Sunday, ahead of better rain chances Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier weather has returned behind our cold front, which will allow temperatures to cool quickly overnight leaving us patchy frost by Sunday morning. Thankfully our next cold front isn’t far away as rain chances return to the forecast starting late Monday and into our Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to protect your plants as we head through the overnight as temperatures fall back into the lower and middle 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible heading out the door early Sunday, before sunshine returns for the afternoon.

Temperatures once again will climb above average for our afternoon as sunshine and dry air remains in place. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s during the afternoon and will make for the perfect afternoon to hit the park or the playground. Changes are on the way for early next week as our next front arrives bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we start Thanksgiving week we will see an increase in cloud cover for Monday with a few spotty showers arriving late in the day Monday. The best rain chances return as we head into Tuesday with widespread rain settling in for much of the day. This won’t bring us out of the drought, but will help us in a big way with most areas picking up close to an inch of rain.

A few mountain snow showers are possible heading into Wednesday as cooler weather moves in for Thanksgiving. Expect temperatures to drop back into the lower 30s Thanksgiving morning with lower and middle 50s during the afternoon.

Rain chances return just before Thanksgiving (WVLT)

