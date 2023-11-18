Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says

Gardner is also the husband of Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TAMPA, Fl. (Atlanta News First) - The brother-in-law of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is in jail tonight in Florida facing “serious” human trafficking charges, according to the Florida State Attorney.

According to a press release, Jimmie Gardner was arrested this morning after a 16-year-old called police claiming that Gardner had “committed sex acts on her.” She said Gardner choked her when she refused to have sex with him.

He was wrongfully convicted for the 1987 sexual assault of two women in West Virginia and served 27 years before exonerated in 2016.

Gardner is in Hillsborough County jail with no bond. He is charged with human trafficking, lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors and battery, according to the state’s attorney.

