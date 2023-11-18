Tennessee set to take the field against top-ranked Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football returns to Neyland Stadium for the first time in over a month to play host to No. 1 Georgia. Saturday’s match-up marks the second to last home game of the season.

The Vols are looking to end the Bulldogs’ school-record 27-game winning streak and extend their streak of consecutive victories at Neyland Stadium to 15 games, a streak that dates back to Nov. 20, 2021.

After defeating Alabama last season when it was ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, Heupel is seeking to become the first coach in Tennessee history to defeat multiple No. 1-ranked teams. Gen. Robert Neyland (1959 vs. LSU) and Johnny Majors (1985 vs. Auburn) are the other two Vol coaches to beat No. 1-ranked teams.

Tennessee and Georgia kick things off at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.