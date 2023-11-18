Tennessee set to take the field against top-ranked Georgia

The Vols make the walk to Neyland Stadium as they get set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football returns to Neyland Stadium for the first time in over a month to play host to No. 1 Georgia. Saturday’s match-up marks the second to last home game of the season.

The Vols are looking to end the Bulldogs’ school-record 27-game winning streak and extend their streak of consecutive victories at Neyland Stadium to 15 games, a streak that dates back to Nov. 20, 2021.

After defeating Alabama last season when it was ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, Heupel is seeking to become the first coach in Tennessee history to defeat multiple No. 1-ranked teams. Gen. Robert Neyland (1959 vs. LSU) and Johnny Majors (1985 vs. Auburn) are the other two Vol coaches to beat No. 1-ranked teams.

Tennessee and Georgia kick things off at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee
Structure threatened as Knoxville Fire Department responds to wildfire in Fountain City
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Division of Forestry respond to wildfire
Pigeon Forge East Ridge Road wildfire contained
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

Latest News

Tony Vitello, Tennessee
Vol Baseball’s Vitello shares excitement in UGA Football matchup
Tennessee guard, Jordan Gainey against Wofford
Tennessee basketball surges past Wofford for the win
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Josh Heupel and Vols look to bounce back against Georgia on Rocky Top
Tennessee opens the season against Florida A&M
Lady Vols spoil Memphis’ upset bid with overtime win