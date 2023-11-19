Crews respond to house fire on Mississippi Avenue

By Avery Jordan
Nov. 19, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Mississippi Ave. at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday.

After receiving the call, units arrived to find a vacant house on fire in the rear on the second floor, according to reports.

Crews arrive to house fire(Knoxville Fire Department)

Officials with KFD said that fire crews entered the building but it took some time to put the fire out due to the condition of the home.

No one lived in the house and there were no injuries reported, according to officials. Crews are still currently on the scene working.

