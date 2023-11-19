Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for multiple East Tennessee counties.

“Fire Weather Watch in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday morning for gusty winds and low humidity for the East Tennessee mountains and extreme southwest North Carolina,” officials with the National Weather Service said.

The alert was issued for several East Tennessee counties including Blount, Monroe, Cocke and Sevier.

The WVLT First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day for the morning commute Tuesday as rain could lead to lower visibility as well as ponding on the roadways.

