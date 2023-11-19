Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and southwest North Carolina.
Dry conditions have heightened fire risk and caused several wildfires to break out across East Tennessee.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for multiple East Tennessee counties.

“Fire Weather Watch in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday morning for gusty winds and low humidity for the East Tennessee mountains and extreme southwest North Carolina,” officials with the National Weather Service said.

The alert was issued for several East Tennessee counties including Blount, Monroe, Cocke and Sevier.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Drought in East Tennessee is Knoxville’s worst on record so far, National Weather Service says

The WVLT First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day for the morning commute Tuesday as rain could lead to lower visibility as well as ponding on the roadways.

