Multiple crews responding to fire on Shell Mountain

Multiple crews responded to a fire on Shell Mountain Sunday, according to fire officials.(Sevier County EMA)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Heavy smoke spotted in East Tennessee

At least one fire has been confirmed by officials after heavy smoke was spotted in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, November 19, 2023

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a fire in the area between Shell Mountain and Autumn Ridge Sunday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters told WVLT News that three structures were threatened.

“Currently, there are 3 structures threatened by the brush fire and crews are working to protect other structures in the Autumn Ridge area,” officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said. “No official evacuations have been required at this point but residents in the area are asked to remain aware of their surroundings.”

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office notified residents of Autumn Ridge to prepare for possible evacuations.

This is a developing story.

