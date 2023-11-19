Multiple crews responding to fire on Shell Mountain
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a fire in the area between Shell Mountain and Autumn Ridge Sunday, according to fire officials.
Firefighters told WVLT News that three structures were threatened.
“Currently, there are 3 structures threatened by the brush fire and crews are working to protect other structures in the Autumn Ridge area,” officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said. “No official evacuations have been required at this point but residents in the area are asked to remain aware of their surroundings.”
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office notified residents of Autumn Ridge to prepare for possible evacuations.
This is a developing story.
