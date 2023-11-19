Tennessee drops in AP Poll after loss to Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has once again fallen in the AP Poll after a rough weekend, losing to Georgia 38-10 at home. The loss snaps a 14-game winning streak at Neyland Stadium for the Vols.

In the latest AP Poll, the Vols have fallen four spots from No. 21 to No. 25 in the country.

Next for the Vols, they look to close out the regular season with a win against Vanderbilt at home.

