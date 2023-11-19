Tennessee drops in AP Poll after loss to Georgia

The Vols fall four spots after the 38-10 loss to the Bulldogs.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has once again fallen in the AP Poll after a rough weekend, losing to Georgia 38-10 at home. The loss snaps a 14-game winning streak at Neyland Stadium for the Vols.

In the latest AP Poll, the Vols have fallen four spots from No. 21 to No. 25 in the country.

Next for the Vols, they look to close out the regular season with a win against Vanderbilt at home.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

