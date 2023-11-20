Cries for help lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Cries for help led rescue crews in South Carolina to a bizarre discovery Monday morning.

The Anderson Fire Department posted the rescue on Facebook.

A driver of a solid waste truck told police he heard a screaming noise coming from inside the truck he was operating after emptying a dumpster along W Orr Street.

The driver said that he thought nothing of it at first, but then began hearing someone banging on the side of the truck.

The driver took the truck to the Anderson Fire Department shortly before 8 a.m. and told them about the cries for help he heard coming from inside his truck.

Crews investigated and quickly determined there was a person was trapped inside.

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Anderson FD)

A ladder truck and rope system were used to lift the victim out of the vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters performed a search to ensure no other victims were inside.

In addition to Anderson firefighters, the Anderson Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore Ambulance Service, City of Anderson Public Works and the Anderson County HazMat Team all responded to help with the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee
Damon True facing charges for burning personal property
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
Multiple crews responded to a fire on Shell Mountain Sunday, according to fire officials.
Shell Mountain fire 100% contained, crews to stay overnight
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee

Latest News

Many of the volunteers work all day at full time jobs then head to the fire station
‘People just don’t volunteer like they used to’ | East Tennessee relying on volunteer fire departments
FILE - American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Jan. 11,...
American Airlines flight attendants ask for permission to strike. Southwest pilots could be next
FILE - FedEx delivery trucks are parked next to a conveyor belt while being loaded with...
Shippers anticipate being able to meet holiday demand
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee has given out a record 24 million pounds of food in...
East Tennessee food banks seeing record-high needs
FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Senate panel subpoenas CEOs of Discord, Snap and X to testify about children’s safety online