East Tennessee State fires football coach George Quarles

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State fired coach George Quarles on Sunday after finishing the season with a 3-8 record.

This move comes a day after Quarles’ Buccaneers defeated The Citadel 35-23 to improve to a 2-6 mark in the Southern Conference.

Sander said in a statement he informed Quarles, “that we have decided to go in a different direction with the program. I appreciate all that Coach Quarles has done for our student-athletes, ETSU, and the community. We wish him and his family the best.”

ETSU said a national search will begin immediately.

The Bucs went 6-16 in his two seasons. Quarles was hired to a five-year contract in December 2021 after five seasons at Furman.

Prior to Quarles’ move to the college ranks, he spent 18 years at Maryville High School. As head coach, he led the Red Rebels to 11 state champions, four title game appearances, two semi-final appearances, and one quarterfinal. From 1999 until 2016 he amassed a 250-16 overall record.

