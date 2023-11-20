First Alert today for high fire risk then messy Tuesday morning commute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wind gusts pick up this afternoon ahead of some much-needed rain arriving overnight. With the dry air in place and the gusty winds, any wildfires that start could spread quickly, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the high fire risk.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Highs are around 70 degrees this afternoon with the chance for a few spotty showers throughout the day. Winds will gusts up to 20-25 mph in the Valley, but along the Plateau gusts could get up to 30 mph.

The Smoky Mountains are in a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning starting this afternoon and lasting through Tuesday morning. This is why we have issued a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Winds could gust up to 50-70 mph along the mountaintops, so if any wildfires start it could spread quickly. The good news is, rain moves in overnight so the threat doesn’t last long.

LOOKING AHEAD

Around midnight Monday into Tuesday much-needed rain arrives with our next cold front. Pockets of heavy rain continue into early Tuesday morning, making for a messy morning commute. We have another WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the messy roads expected Tuesday morning. Highs will get near 62 degrees by the afternoon as showers become more scattered to spotty.

Clouds and showers linger into Wednesday and with the dropping temperatures, we could see those spotty showers transition into snow along the mountaintops. Highs will only get into the lower 50s.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures will start out in the mid-30s and warm up into the mid-50s. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds are on and off heading into the weekend with the chance for a stray shower or two. Highs are near average in the mid to upper 50s.

