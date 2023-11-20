Kellie Harper excited for the potential of her fifth Lady Vols team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2023-24 season has officially begun for the Lady Vols and it marks the start of Kellie Harper’s fifth season as head coach.

With key veteran talent returning and a number of newcomers entering from the transfer portal, it’s a group excited to be back on the court.

All with the goal to build off what they accomplished a season ago.

WVLT’s Paige Dauer sat down with the head coach as the Lady Vols got their season underway:

